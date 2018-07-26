Spellbinding! Build your own magical Hogwart’s Castle with Lego’s newest ‘Harry Potter’ set

Harry Potter fans rejoice!

Lego announced this week the release of a 6,020-piece, 22-inch-tall Hogwarts castle as part of its “Harry Potter” collection.

The set includes minifigures Godric Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff, Salazar Slytherin and Rowena Ravenclaw, along with 27 microfigures including Harry Potter, Professor Snape and Draco Malfoy.

The set will feature the Great Hall with buildable stained glass windows, the Defence Against the Dark Arts classroom, Chessboard Chamber, Room of Requirement, Chamber of Secrets and more.

The set is expected to be released Sept. 1 at a price of $399.

