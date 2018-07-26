× Show Info: July 26, 2018

Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market

Tomato season is finally here in northeast ohio. Bill Markowitz, manager of Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market, shared a recipe with us!

10a-1p Every Sunday now – October

Wester 168th & Lorain Avenue

www.kammscornersfarmersmarket.org

Comedian Adam Ferrara

You know him from hit shows like “Top Gear U.S.” and “Rescue Me.” This weekend he will be performing at Hilarities!

July 26 – 29

Hilarities

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Pickwick and Frolic

You don’t have to travel far to enjoy the fine wines of Spain and Portugal! https://www.pickwickandfrolic.com/

Kasai Japanese Restaurant

Yong Liang, owner of Kasai Japanese Restaurant, made a sushi-style salad!

www.eatatkasaioh.com

Cleveland Pain Care

Imagine this… treating your chronic pain without the use of harmful, addictive drugs! That’s the goal at Cleveland Pain Care!

Westlake Location

25200 Center Ridge Rd. Suite 3300

Westlake, OH 44145

Beachwood Location

3755 Orange Place, Suite 101

Beachwood, OH 44122

Chardon Location

13170 Ravenna Rd, Suite 200

Chardon, Ohio 44024

www.clevelandpaincare.com

New Day Cleveland Viewer

It’s the perfect refreshing dessert for a hot summer day! New Day Viewer, Ann Shock, shared a recipe for Lemon Delight!

The Fest

The Fest is a day of faith, family and fun!

Sunday August 5th

Center for Pastoral Leadership

28700 Euclid Ave, Wickliffe,

www.thefest.us

FREE admission & parking!