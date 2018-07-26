Show Info: July 26, 2018
Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market
Tomato season is finally here in northeast ohio. Bill Markowitz, manager of Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market, shared a recipe with us!
10a-1p Every Sunday now – October
Wester 168th & Lorain Avenue
www.kammscornersfarmersmarket.org
Comedian Adam Ferrara
You know him from hit shows like “Top Gear U.S.” and “Rescue Me.” This weekend he will be performing at Hilarities!
July 26 – 29
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Pickwick and Frolic
You don’t have to travel far to enjoy the fine wines of Spain and Portugal! https://www.pickwickandfrolic.com/
Kasai Japanese Restaurant
Yong Liang, owner of Kasai Japanese Restaurant, made a sushi-style salad!
www.eatatkasaioh.com
Cleveland Pain Care
Imagine this… treating your chronic pain without the use of harmful, addictive drugs! That’s the goal at Cleveland Pain Care!
Westlake Location
25200 Center Ridge Rd. Suite 3300
Westlake, OH 44145
Beachwood Location
3755 Orange Place, Suite 101
Beachwood, OH 44122
Chardon Location
13170 Ravenna Rd, Suite 200
Chardon, Ohio 44024
www.clevelandpaincare.com
New Day Cleveland Viewer
It’s the perfect refreshing dessert for a hot summer day! New Day Viewer, Ann Shock, shared a recipe for Lemon Delight!
The Fest
The Fest is a day of faith, family and fun!
Sunday August 5th
Center for Pastoral Leadership
28700 Euclid Ave, Wickliffe,
www.thefest.us
FREE admission & parking!