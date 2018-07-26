Shaker Schools to share buildings following fire at Fernway Elementary School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Students in Shaker Heights are getting a better idea of where they will be going in the fall following a fire at their elementary school.

The school district says it is considering three schools to accommodate students from Fernway Elementary: Boulevard, Onaway and Woodbury.

The historic building sustained heavy damage in a fire earlier this month.

The district said it will hold a community meeting on Wednesday, August 1 where specific details of the exact school locations and classrooms will be given.

