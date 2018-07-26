New surveillance video shows aftermath of Cleveland bar shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A brawl outside a Cleveland bar almost turned deadly early Thursday after seven people were shot, some victims recovering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Cleveland Police, the shooting began around 1:30 a.m. outside the Dawg Pound Lounge on St. Clair.

One woman who lives nearby said she heard rapid gunshots.

"We had just got finished praying and as soon as we said amen shots, you know, rung out," said Dimples Hollis describing the shooting. "Different kind of guns like they was shooting back and forth at each other."

Cleveland Police say the shooting began as a fight between two women. A man attempted to break up the fight by stepping in between the two.

The police report indicates, a second man approached the victim, who tried to stop the fighting and shoot him several times in the stomach and chest. A total of seven people were shot during the incident.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the aftermath. As several people ran away, one man calmly walks holding an unidentified object in his hand.

Cleveland rapper "Q Money" was shooting a music video nearby the scene. A police report indicates he also heard several gunshots. The report does not state he was directly involved in the incident.

Located just one house away from the lounge, stands a hundred years old pillar of the community, Nottingham United Methodist Church. Inside, the volunteer pastor says her doors are always open to anyone in the community who wants to find a way towards peace.

"There is a purpose in you that needs to be fulfilled and a turf war will not do that, fighting each other is not the answer to that building each other up is," said Wilma Roberson.

