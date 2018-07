Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS -- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing persons across Northeast Ohio.

Zariah Martin, 15, was last seen in Warrensville Heights on July 3.

That day, she wore a black hoodie, black shorts and turquoise tennis shoes.

She is 5" tall and weighs about 98 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives with the Warrensville Heights Police Department at 216-581-1234.