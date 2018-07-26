Leadership started before Browns camp for Tyrod Taylor and Jarvis Landry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio-- Two additions are quickly making an impact on the Cleveland Browns.

The team acquired 8-year veteran Tyrod Taylor and 5-year veteran Jarvis Landry in the off season.

While Landry says Taylor has been a leader since Day 1, he's also taking on those responsibilities, like working with Corey Coleman. He's helping the younger wide receiver learn how to take care of his body better and that means staying away from chicken fingers.

"Honestly, that's part of who I am. I want everybody to be great. So I'll just put my arm around anybody that's willing to come close enough to me to actually learn something," Landry said.

Taylor and Landry organized offseason workouts with teammates, including Coleman and David Njoku. The videos the group has posted on social media is enough to get any Browns fan excited.

There's also been appearances by star wideouts Odell Beckham Jr. and Antonio Brown, and Landry said that elevates his game.

"Just being around those guys, their energy and the things that they bring and how they do it, it's something that's worth seeing," Landry said.

Landry and Taylor are also developing the chemistry of a great WR-QB pairing.

"He's a hard worker. He's the first one in the building and the last one to leave," Landry said. "We have a goal, we want to win games, you know, whether that's running the ball or throwing the ball. We want to win games and that's the biggest thing for us. And that's really where we're focused at. Everything else is in the past and we're leaving it there."

"The goal every year is to win a Super Bowl. You ask any player and their goal is to win a Super Bowl. Of course, to get to that, you have to be in the playoffs," Taylor said. "My mindset has always been one game at a time, that's starting even with preseason, and gradually getting better, week in and week out, and doing whatever it takes to go 1-0 that week. You stack enough of those 1-0s up and you'll be in the playoffs and you'll be in the Super Bowl conversation. But we're just taking it one game at a time. We have a lot of work to do. Today's the first day we get a chance to do that."

