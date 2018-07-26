LIVE VIDEO: Edgewater LIVE canceled; severe thunderstorm warning in effect

CLEVELAND- There is a severe thunderstorm warning for Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties until 6:30 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for Ashtabula County until 7 p.m.

Edgewater LIVE has been cancelled tonight due to the weather.

UPDATE: Edgewater LIVE is cancelled tonight, July 26 due to weather. See you at the beach next Thursday, August 2 when the The Hot City Symphony performs! — Cleveland Metroparks (@clevemetroparks) July 26, 2018

Thunderstorms could develop through 10 p.m., going through Greater Cleveland around 6-7 p.m. A few of the thunderstorms may be severe with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat. Stay tuned for the latest, Northeast Ohio has been upgraded to the SLIGHT RISK category.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast.

