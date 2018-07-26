LIVE VIDEO: Edgewater LIVE canceled; severe thunderstorm warning in effect

CLEVELAND- There is a severe thunderstorm warning for Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties until 6:30 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for Ashtabula County until 7 p.m.

Edgewater LIVE has been cancelled tonight due to the weather.

Thunderstorms could develop through 10 p.m., going through Greater Cleveland around 6-7 p.m.  A few of the thunderstorms may be severe with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat.  Stay tuned for the latest, Northeast Ohio has been upgraded to the SLIGHT RISK category.

