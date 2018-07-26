Hungry Man dinner product joins food recall list over salmonella concerns

Pinnacle Foods, Inc. recalled 15.25 oz Hungry Man Chipotle BBQ Sauced Boneless Chicken Wyngz with a best buy date of 9/6/19. T

The recalled frozen microwavable dinners have the establishment number “EST. P138” or “P-138” on the package. They were shipped to retailers in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The recall is due to whey powder used in ranch dressing that is a seasoning in the mashed potatoes and with the boneless chicken that are part of the meals.

It’s just one of several food items recalled in recent weeks.

