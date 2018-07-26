Huge deal on Cedar Point tickets for Costco members — but it ends today!

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Attention Costco members!
There’s a huge deal for Cedar Point tickets, but it ends today.
Costco can get two admission tickets and free parking for $79.
Regular tickets cost $72 each, and parking is $20.
The tickets can be used any day this season.
Don’t have a Costco membership? Cedar Point is celebrating Christmas in July with a buy one, get one free ticket promotion.
If you buy tickets before 9 a.m. Friday, they’ll cost $36 each.
For more on that special, click here.
41.448940 -82.707961