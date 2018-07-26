Huge deal on Cedar Point tickets for Costco members — but it ends today!

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Attention Costco members!

There’s a huge deal for Cedar Point tickets, but it ends today.

Costco can get two admission tickets and free parking for $79.

Regular tickets cost $72 each, and parking is $20.

The tickets can be used any day this season.

Don’t have a Costco membership? Cedar Point is celebrating Christmas in July with a buy one, get one free ticket promotion.

If you buy tickets before 9 a.m. Friday, they’ll cost $36 each.

