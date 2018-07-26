Fox Recipe Box: Summer Berry Blossom Cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The name alone of this cake makes your mouth water! Chef Bob Sferra's catering company 'Culinary Occasions' offers a full menu of summer cakes and pastries. Bob showed Fox 8's Kristi Capel how to make this beautiful dessert.

To see the variety of seasonal desserts offered by Culinary Occasions click here. Bob Sferra will also be at Cleveland Flea every month.

Summer Berry Blossom Cake

Swiss Meringue Buttercream

¾ cup (approx. 5 egg whites) large egg whites, at room temperature

1 ½ cups granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

¾ pound (3 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

4 ounces shortening

1 ½ Tablespoons pure vanilla extract

Special equipment :

A stand mixer fitted with whisk attachment; a pastry bag fitted with a 1/4-inch plain tip

In the bowl of a stand mixer, vigorously whisk together the egg whites, sugar, and salt.

Set the mixer bowl over a 4-quart pot of barely simmering water until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture is warm. The mixture should be 130 degrees, using an instant read thermometer to record a temperature.

Place the bowl on the mixer stand and using the wire whip attachment, beat at medium-high speed until whites hold stiff, glossy peaks. Continue to beat, scraping down side of bowl with a rubber spatula, until meringue is completely cool to the touch, about 5 minutes. (The outside of the bowl should feel cool, before proceeding to the next step.)

Switch to the paddle attachment and beat at low speed. Gradually add butter ½ stick at a time, beating well after each addition until incorporated. (If buttercream looks soupy after some butter is added, meringue is still too warm. If so, briefly chill bottom of bowl in a larger bowl filled with ice water for a few seconds before beating in the remaining butter.

After all of the butter is added, increase mixer speed to medium, add the shortening and continue to beat until the buttercream is thick and smooth-up to 5 minutes longer. Continue beating until the buttercream is smooth. (The buttercream may look curdled before all of the butter is added but will come back together by the time beating is finished). Add vanilla extract and beat 1 minute more or until incorporated.

Use the buttercream immediately or refrigerate or freeze until ready to use. Buttercream is best after it is first made. If refrigerated or frozen, bring buttercream to room temperature prior to re-whipping before use.

White Buttermilk Cake Makes 2, 9-inch rounds

Cake:

4 ounces unsalted butter, softened

4 ounces canola

3 cups granulated sugar

2 cups buttermilk

4 cups cake flour, sifted

4 egg whites, stiffly beaten

1 Tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

Preheat oven to 350ºF.

Cream the butter, oil, sugar and ¼ cup of the buttermilk until light and fluffy

Sift together the dry ingredients and alternate pouring in the rest of the liquid and flour mixture into the butter

Fold in the stiff egg whites and pour batter evenly into the buttered and floured pans

Bake 35-40 minutes then cool before frosting and assembling cake