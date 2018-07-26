Flooding Forces Hersheypark to close for the 3rd time this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY, Pa.— Heavy rain and flash flooding made it appear a river of chocolate was running through the middle of Hersheypark.The Pennsylvania amusement park is closed again today after it and ZooAmerica due to flooding.

Given the continued weather impact in our area, Hersheypark, ZooAmerica, and the Hershey Entertainment Complex will be closed Thursday, July 26. We will continue to post updates via social. Summer tickets are valid through Sept. 30. Guests may also email hersheypark@hersheypa.com — Hersheypark (@Hersheypark) July 25, 2018

Several days of rain in the central and eastern part of the state caused Spring Creek, which runs through the park, to flood, and nearby Swatara Creek to approach moderate flood stage.

ZooAmerica remains closed today/. The park says the animals were moved to safety.

Hersheypark spokeswoman Quinn Bryner says the park is still evaluating damage.

Flooding from a creek also forced officials to close Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg.