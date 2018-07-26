Flooding Forces Hersheypark to close for the 3rd time this week

HERSHEY, Pa.— Heavy rain and flash flooding made it appear a river of chocolate was running through the middle of Hersheypark.The Pennsylvania amusement park  is closed again today after it and ZooAmerica due to flooding.

Several days of  rain in the central and eastern part of the state caused Spring Creek, which runs through the park, to flood, and nearby Swatara Creek to approach moderate flood stage.

ZooAmerica remains closed today/.  The park says the animals were moved to safety.

Hersheypark spokeswoman Quinn Bryner says the park is still evaluating damage.

Flooding from a creek also forced officials to close Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg.