Roads re-opening after gas leak on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND — A 8″ gasline ruptured, causing a natural gas leak on the corner of W. 150th Street and Puritas Avenue Thursday evening.
The Cleveland Fire Department was on the scene evacuating residents.
Now, they say the gas has been shut off and the scene is being checked for safety before evacuated residents can return to their homes.
According to the fire department, the W. 150th & Puritas intersection is now open. Puritas Avenue is open going both directions and W. 150th is open north of Puritas.
W. 150th is still closed south of Puritas to Coe Avenue.
More details will be provided as they become available.
41.433695 -81.801218