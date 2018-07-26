Court grants UH gag order request in fertility clinic case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas granted a gag order Thursday in the case against University Hospitals involving the loss of thousands of eggs in the fertility clinic failure.

A gag order prohibits attorneys from making public comments about the case.

In March, a catastrophic failure in a storage tank at the UH Ahuja Medical Center destroyed 4-thousand embryos, resulting in more than 50 lawsuits.

On July 16, UH attorneys filed a motion for the gag order because they felt that some patients' attorneys were making "inflammatory and prejudicial statements" regarding the case.

That motion was granted 10 days later.

According to the Court of Common Pleas, the "limitations in the lawyers' speech is aimed at achieving two principal goals -- to prevent statements that are likely to influence the actual outcome of a trial, and to prevent statements that are likely to prejudice the jury pool."

