Cleveland tavern gives away big bucks as Queen of Hearts jackpot grows

CLEVELAND– Grayton Road Tavern in Cleveland is searching for a winner of its constantly-accumulating jackpot, but it’s giving away tons of cash in the meantime.

The jackpot for the Queen of Hearts drawing stands at $988,835. The next drawing is Aug. 1.

Since the tavern restarted the contest in May, it’s given away $200,000 using its new prize distribution rules.

Here’s how it works. The game starts with a board of 52 cards and two jokers face down. Each week, the bar selects one ticket from the drum. On the back of the ticket is a number corresponding to the cards.

If that card is flipped over to reveal the queen of hearts, that person wins 90 percent of the jackpot. If the card is the queen of spades, queen of diamonds or queen of clubs, the person gets $20,000.

After that, the second, third, fourth and fifth tickets pulled get $4,000, $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000, respectively.

Tickets can be purchased for $1.

