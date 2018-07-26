Cleveland east side shooting leaves one man dead, another injured

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting on Cleveland’s east side that killed one man and left another injured.

Police say 2 men were shot on Way Avenue Thursday around 6 p.m.

The first victim, a 67-year-old man, was shot in the chest. Cleveland police tell Fox 8, he was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim, age 56, suffered shots in his head, hip and abdomen. He was also taken to Metro and is in critical condition, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation and Cleveland police say their homicide unit is responding. There is no further information at this time and updates will be provided as they become available.