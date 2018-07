Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHTABULA, Ohio-- The body found Tuesday in Saybrook Township is Rand Al Dulaimi, the Ashtabula County Sheriff said.

Sheriff Bill Johnson said the cause and manner of her death is not yet known.

Al Dulaimi, 23, has been missing since July 11. Authorities discovered her body in a wooded area off of North Bend Road after days of searching.

Her estranged husband, Jeffrey Stanley, is a person of interest in the case, but has not been charged. He's being held on unrelated charges.

Continuing coverage on this story here