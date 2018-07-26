× Amber Alert issued for 17-year-old girl believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. — Authorities in Virginia have issued an Amber Alert for a 17-year-old girl who was abducted by a 52-year-old man.

WTVR reports Grace Olivia Galliher is believed to be in extreme danger after being taken by Richard W. Tester Tuesday in Briston, Tenn.

According to police, the two were last seen at a motel in Pulaski, Virgina. They are believed to be headed north in a 2004 blue Chevrolet Trailblazer with Tennessee tag B7101V.

Galliher has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’4″ tall and weighs around 130 pounds. Tester has brown hair and green eyes. He is 5’9″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Knoxville Field Office at 865-544-0751, or the Sullivan County Sheriff’S Office at 423-279-7331.

Continuing coverage.