Woman accused of driving under influence nearly 3x over legal limit

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio — According to Olmsted Township police, a woman is charged with driving under the influence by nearly 3 times the legal limit.

On July 14 around 3:20 a.m., an officer discovered Holly Hammeren at the intersection of Stearns and Schady Roads in Olmsted Township, passed out in her running vehicle, according to a police report.

When the officer approached the vehicle, he says he knocked on the window; however, Hammeren did not respond. A police report states that after multiple attempts she lifted her head and her vehicle rolled towards the officer’s patrol car, hit the bumper of the patrol car and then came to a stop. The officer commanded Hammeren to put her vehicle in park and turn it off, but she reportedly did not respond.

The report continues by saying Hammeren then turned her steering wheel and pressed her accelerator, however the car — pressed against the bumper of the patrol car — did not move. The officer says he told Hammeren “I would break the window if she did not comply with my commands.”

Police say she then put the vehicle in park and the officer reached inside the driver’s side door to turn the vehicle off. The report states that when the officer asked Hammeren what she was doing she replied with slurred speech “drinking and driving.”

Hammeren was then detained, according to the report, and agreed to submit to field sobriety tests. The officer states in the report that the tests were terminated because Hammeren “was not properly performing the test as explained and demonstrated to her.”

After the completion of the field sobriety tests, police say Hammeren was placed under arrest for operating a vehicle while under the influence. She was placed in handcuffs and taken to the Olmsted Township Police Department.

At the police department, Hammeren was given a breathalyzer test and police say the test result was 0.214g. She was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and having a blood alcohol concentration of greater than 0.17.

Hammeren pleaded not guilty to the charges.