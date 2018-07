Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Most of the tropical-like showers that developed on Tuesday afternoon are nowhere near the intensity and duration of Monday’s bout of thundery weather.

Ever so slowly, a window of more stable air will wedge in making this evening much more pleasant. However, the entire mess east of the Mississippi won’t clear out until the second cold front sweeps east on Thursday evening.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast.