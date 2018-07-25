VIDEO: Police in Detroit looking for suspects who robbed Vietnam veteran on porch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT, Michigan -- Police in Detroit are searching for two suspects who are accused of robbing a Vietnam veteran at gunpoint.

FOX 2 Detroit says Kendrick Holloway, 68, was sitting on his porch when two men walked up to him and robbed him.

Video from his doorbell camera shows what happened.

“They told him to sit down and give up everything he had on him," Holloway's girlfriend, Ella Smith, told FOX 2 Detroit.

She said Kendrick had just arrived home from an eye doctor's appointment, where he had his eyes dilated, so it was difficult for him to see at the time of the robbery.

Ella said the suspects took Kendrick's sentimental jewelry, along with his cellphone and some cash.