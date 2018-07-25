VIDEO: Officer confronts donut shop worker who said ‘I don’t serve cops’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained police video showing what happened as a Cleveland Police officer went back to a donut shop and confronted a worker who had told him, "I don’t serve cops."

The encounter happened nearly two weeks ago, and police body camera video was just released to the I-Team.

It first shows officer Frank Garmback driving back to the Dunkin Donuts off West 117th Street. He had stopped there earlier for coffee, and he left furious after a worker said he didn’t serve cops.

So Garmback went there again, this time, with camera rolling. He quickly met the same worker.

Tay Brown insisted it was a misunderstanding. The recording shows he said, “I woulda helped you. I was just joking." The officer answered, "It didn't sound like a joke, my man. I don't know why you'd say you'd refuse to serve a police officer.”

Meantime, the video shows another employee called an owner. By phone, Garmback told the owner, "If I 'd have come through the drive-thru, what's he gonna do? Do something to my drink?"

Tay Brown tried to convince the officer he had meant no harm saying, "I thought you was one of the guys I was always talking to…”

But that night, Brown got fired. He later told the I-Team the same thing he said at the store, and claimed it was all a joke.

Keep in mind, that police video was recorded when the officer went back to the store to talk to management. His body camera had not been on for the initial encounter. He had just stopped in for coffee. And the owners are not releasing security video of that, saying they just want the firestorm over all this to quiet down.

Another employee on the video relayed what her daughter witnessed. That worker told the officer, "My daughter was the one behind you."

She added, "And she said something to him. And he said, ‘I was only joking.’ And she said, ‘Well, it didn't sound a like a joke’."

Officer Garmback left saying that he would be taking away his business and telling others what happened.

His final words with Tay Brown were, "I don't take it as a joke." Brown answered, "I apologize.”

Still, Wednesday, ownership stood behind the firing. Owner Paul Patel said since the incident, he has made a couple of trips to the nearby First District Police Headquarters to talk to officers.

