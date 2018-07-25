‘Tis the season? Yup. Great Lakes Brewing Company taps its Christmas Ale

CLEVELAND – Christmas Ale in July? But of course.

July 25 is the day that Great Lakes Brewing Company taps one fresh keg of its famous Christmas Ale, complete with its flavors of fresh cut ginger, cinnamon, and honey.

The Ale is actually released at a more traditionally seasonal time, so the July tapping is a bit of special event. Only one batch will be tapped, as no other batches were brewed for the summer. It’s available in draft only – no bottles will be available. Anyone with a growler or crowler can have them filled starting July 26, although it’s a good idea to call first to make sure there’s some ale left.

The Brewery is hosting an all-day Christmas in July party on the 25th to mark the tapping.