Ever want to work for the Kardashians?

Now is your chance! They are hiring.

A job listing from Kardashian Jenner Communications was posted on LinkedIn for an email marketing manager in Calabasas, Ca.

The position includes creating email campaigns from start to finish on upcoming beauty launches and more.

The position includes creating email campaigns from start to finish on upcoming beauty launches and more.

To view the entire listing or to apply, click here.