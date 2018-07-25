Taco Bell cheese dip recalled due to possible risk of botulism

As a precaution, approximately 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip are being voluntarily recalled over botulism concerns.

According to a press release, the affected product is showing signs of product separation, which can lead to a potential health hazard. It could create conditions allowing for the growth of botulism, which can cause life-threatening illness or death.

Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled. They are asked to return the product to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund.

Botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, which can cause general weakness, dizziness, double vision and trouble speaking or swallowing.

