Stow police searching for voyeurism suspect

STOW- Stow police are asking for help locating a man wanted in a voyeurism investigation following an incident at Kohl’s Department Store.

Stow police were called to the store on Kent Road Monday just before 9 p.m. regarding a report that a man followed a woman around the store and attempted to talk with her. The victim told police when she went into the fitting room, she didn’t see the man, but shortly after noticed the man’s shoes in the stall next to her. She said she then noticed someone holding a cellphone under the dressing room stall and took a picture. She started screaming and the man ran out of the store.

Two employees and another shopper spotted the suspect running from the fitting room with his shoes in hands, ran outside and into his car.

The suspect is 6 feet tall, around 200 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen driving a silver or tan Chevy Impala.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Stow police.