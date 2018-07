CLEVELAND — Cleveland’s local UFC heavyweight Stipe Miocic and wife Ryan Marie Carney welcome their new arrival.

Meelah Claire Miocic was born at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Miocic shared on social media how much they love and adore their new baby.

Miocic says, “We never knew our hearts could feel this amount of love. You have shown us the meaning of life! We can’t wait to spend forever loving you!”

8lbs,9oz

21” long

1:50 PM

7/25/18

Thank you @brucebuffer for the announcement of our queen! pic.twitter.com/1tWgEyPENV — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) July 26, 2018

