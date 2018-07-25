× Show Info: July 25, 2018

Anne Cate’s skyline products

Putting the excitement and adventure of a big city into design! Anne Skoch told us all about her skyline accessories!

www.annecate.com

Liz’s Sea Glass Art

Liz Jones combs the beaches of Lake Eire and turns her finds into hangable art!

https://www.facebook.com/Lizs-Sea-Glass-Art-646175692231785/

http://www.thecoveredbridgeshoppe.com/

Dairy King

Nothing beats an ice cream cone on a hot summer’s day! Especially from a place that’s been doing it right for 50 years!

4325 Mayfield Rd,

South Euclid, OH 44121

Wildroots Market

It’s your chance to get up close and personal to artisans and makers this Saturday in Hudson! Jacque Thompson represented Wildroots!

9a-4p July 28th

5555 Darrow Road, Hudson

www.WildRootsOhio.com

Sugar & Scrubs

It’s the secret ingredient to healthy looking skin… sugar! Ayanna Cooper joined us from Sugar and Scrubs!

www.sugarscrubs20.com

Wade Oval Wednesdays

There’s no need to wait until the weekend to let loose! There’s a big party every Wednesday in Wade Oval! Chris Ronayne, President of University Circle explained!

www.universitycircle.org