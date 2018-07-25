Show Info: July 25, 2018
Anne Cate’s skyline products
Putting the excitement and adventure of a big city into design! Anne Skoch told us all about her skyline accessories!
www.annecate.com
Liz’s Sea Glass Art
Liz Jones combs the beaches of Lake Eire and turns her finds into hangable art!
https://www.facebook.com/Lizs-Sea-Glass-Art-646175692231785/
http://www.thecoveredbridgeshoppe.com/
Dairy King
Nothing beats an ice cream cone on a hot summer’s day! Especially from a place that’s been doing it right for 50 years!
4325 Mayfield Rd,
South Euclid, OH 44121
Wildroots Market
It’s your chance to get up close and personal to artisans and makers this Saturday in Hudson! Jacque Thompson represented Wildroots!
9a-4p July 28th
5555 Darrow Road, Hudson
www.WildRootsOhio.com
Sugar & Scrubs
It’s the secret ingredient to healthy looking skin… sugar! Ayanna Cooper joined us from Sugar and Scrubs!
www.sugarscrubs20.com
Wade Oval Wednesdays
There’s no need to wait until the weekend to let loose! There’s a big party every Wednesday in Wade Oval! Chris Ronayne, President of University Circle explained!
www.universitycircle.org