Sheriff says investigation continuing into identity of body found in search for missing mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHTABULA, Ohio -- Ashtabula County Sheriff Bill Johnson will only say a body has been found and that authorities will no longer be searching for a missing mother after human remains were discovered in Saybrook Township Tuesday.

"Yesterday, we did locate a body," Johnson said. "It was in Saybrook Township...and the body has been removed and it's at the county coroner's office pending identification, DNA."

For days, investigators have been searching for Rand Al Dulaimi, including in the area of her estranged husband's home along Ninevah Road. They found nothing there.

But about a mile and a half away, in a wooded area off North Bend Road, they found a body Tuesday.

Johnson isn't saying what led searchers to that location.

Jeffrey Stanley has been named a person of interest in his wife's disappearance. He is in custody on unrelated charges.

Friends and family say Al Dulaimi would have not left her 2 ½ year-old son, Omar.

Johnson said authorities have been in contact with Al Dulaimi's family and that the investigation is continuing.

"It's not the outcome, if it's her, that we wanted," Johnson said. "But if it is, the family will get some closure, and our officers will as well."

**Continuing coverage, here**