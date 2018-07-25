× Pregnant dolphin found shot to death in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI — Wildlife officials are offering a big reward for information on who shot a pregnant bottle nose dolphin to death in southern Mississippi.

The dolphin was found on Waveland Beach in April.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a necropsy revealed the dolphin was shot to death and her unborn calf died as a result.

A small caliber bullet was found lodged in the dolphin’s lung.

A reward of $11,500 is being offered for information leading to the successful identification and/or prosecution of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-853-1964.