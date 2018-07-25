One person confirmed dead in Willoughby house fire

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — One person was confirmed dead in an early morning house fire in Willoughby.

Fire crews from Willoughby and several other Lake County fire departments responded to a house on Erie Rd. just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Chief Todd Ungar, Willoughby Fire Department, confirmed one person was killed in the fire. The victim’s name was not immediately available.

While it’s too early to know what caused the fire, Ungar said crews encountered problems with the electrical lines leading to the house.

“When we arrived on the scene, the electrical wires going into the house were arcing and causing an electrical hazard for our firefighters. We worked around it,” he said.

He said flames gutted the house.

“It’s a complete loss in my opinion,” he said.

No firefighters were injured battling the fire, Ungar said.

