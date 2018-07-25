ODOT orders removal of speed trap signs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GIRARD, Ohio -- The Ohio Department of Transportation says local governments that have placed speed cameras and warning signs along highways, without the consent of the state and without a permit, are breaking the law.

ODOT has sent letters to six townships and cities in Trumbull and Mahoning Counties, warning them that any unauthorized equipment and signs must be removed.

According to the letters, the cities of Girard and Youngstown and Liberty and Weathersfield Townships did not have permits for their speed cameras and signs in ODOT’s right of way.

Howland and Hubbard Townships had permits but they have now been cancelled.

The order affects Interstate 80, I-76, State Route 82 and State Route 11. Many drivers are happy because they believe the cameras are nothing but speed traps.

"I'm a retired police officer, we're used to working out of the car. That's a trap, they should take them down. I'm from the old school, use a police car, you know use the radar,” said Warren resident John Bustard.

The new policy does not apply to hand held cameras now being used by police in some cities.

Opinions vary on whether the cameras and signs promote safe driving on the highway, or if they are just a money grab by local governments.

Warren resident Jennefer Holland said, "I know that when I see them, I mean I'm aware of the signs so I tend to slow down and watch my speed more, I don't want to get a ticket."

ODOT says the equipment and signs must be removed by August 3rd.