Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing persons across Northeast Ohio.

Johnathan King, 29, was last seen July 1 on Clark Avenue in Cleveland.

He usually talks to his mother every day, but she hasn't heard from him.

He is 6" tall and weighs about 210 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-3085.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-3085.