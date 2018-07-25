Investigators work to solve 1990 cold case with ties to Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A cold case with a connection to Northeast Ohio could soon come to a close as investigators make major strides in trying to identify a woman killed nearly 30 years ago.

According to KFOR, the woman was killed in a crash on a rural Oklahoma highway in 1990 after she may have been picked up in Cleveland by the driver of a semi truck. That truck driver was charged in her death, but the charges were later dropped, KFOR reports.

Police have never been able to identify the woman. But, when authorities said a DNA profile was able to be developed for the woman, her body was exhumed so her DNA could be extracted.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the woman was 5’1″ and weighed 87 lbs. She was believed to be between 25 and 35 years old, had short black hair, brown eyes and scars on her forehead and upper left arm.

She also had a scar on her abdomen that appeared to be from a C-section.

