Help name snow leopard cubs at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND-- The snow leopards cubs got a chance to explore their new home at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Wednesday.

These playful babies were born on April 22. They were recently moved into a cub-friendly environment, with lower platforms, in the Asian Highlands section of the zoo.

Andi Kornak, director of animal and veterinary programs, said the best time to catch the cubs and their mom, Sombra, is in the morning. The little leopard family can go inside the building at the exhibit whenever they want. Like all babies, snow leopard cubs play for about an hour, then nap.

As they become older and more agile, they will move into a larger environment and sleep a lot less.

Now through Aug. 7 you can help select the names for these new cubs. Just donate to the name of your choice at the zoo or online. The top three names will be used and the funds go directly to snow leopard conservation.

• Bodhi – meaning enlightenment

• Goji – meaning goji berry, a fruit native to Asia

• Nisha – meaning night

• Omid – meaning hope

• Zara – meaning flower