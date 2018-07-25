Growing list of common household snacks recalled due to salmonella concerns

SILVER SPRING, Md. — There is a growing list of snacks and other foods being recalled due to a possible link to salmonella poisoning.

The Food and Drug Administration issued a recall Wednesday on dry whey powder distributed by Associated Milk Producers Inc.

AMPI dry whey powder is not sold directly to consumers, but is an ingredient in a number of foods.

The FDA reports that Pepperidge Farm was notified by one of its suppliers that the recalled whey powder may be found in four varieties of their Goldfish crackers —

Flavor Blasted ® Xtra Cheddar

FlavorBlasted ® Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish ® Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish ® Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

The FDA also earlier issued a recall for items that may contain the same contaminated whey powder.

Mondelēz’s Ritz cheese sandwiches

Ritz Bits cheese products

Flowers Foods’ Swiss Rolls (Also sold under the following names: Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square, Great Value and Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service also issued a health safety alert related on a Pinnacle Foods product that may contain the whey powder. The ingredient may be in a Hungry Man 15.25 oz microwaveable dinner.

Hungry Man Chipotle BBQ Sauced Boneless Chicken Wyngz

The FDA says it is early on in their investigation and there have not yet been cases of illness associated with any of these recalled products. They want to reinforce that at this point in time the recall is “a cautionary step” and the FDA is actively engaged in this investigation.

However, they say additional recalls could be issued in the future as there are likely other manufacturers using ADMI whey powder in their products.

We will provide additional information regarding this investigation as it becomes available.

