Fox Recipe Box: Summer Caesar Salad

CLEVELAND, Oh — Here’s an ‘Oven-Free’ recipe perfect for a hot summer day when you don’t want to heat up your kitchen to make dinner. Culinary instructor Barb Snow showed Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how easy it is to make Caesar Salad with homemade croutons.

Easy Caesar Salad

Croutons –

4 hot dog buns

1/3 cup unsalted butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder (not garlic salt)

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Dressing –

2 small garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon hot sauce

1 ½ teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1 ½ teaspoons red wine vinegar

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Pinch of salt and a few grinds of pepper

Salad –

1 head romaine leave, washed and dried

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Fresh ground pepper

Croutons – heat oven to 350°F. Cut hot dog buns into 1-inch cubes and place in single layer on baking sheet. Mix the melted butter and garlic powder in a small bowl and drizzle over the buns; sprinkle with the Parmesan and toss the bread until evenly coated. Bake for 10 minutes or until golden brown.

Dressing – put all the dressing ingredients in a small jar. Seal and shake, shake, shake! Shake to recombine before using. Refrigerate any leftovers and use within 5 days. This dressing is also great on a pasta salad.

Salad – Tear romaine into bite-sized pieces and place in a large bowl. Add grated Parmesan, drizzle with dressing, and toss until lettuce is coated. Top with croutons. And a couple of grinds of black pepper.

Could top with a sliced grilled chicken breast, salmon, or shrimp.