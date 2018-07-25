Family of murdered boy wants justice, to make sure he’s not forgotten

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – The Fox 8 I-Team rolling for an extraordinary moment. The family of a murdered child met a local professor who gave police a break in an unsolved mystery, by drawing a sketch.

“The sketch looked so much like him , that we knew it was him,” said Nikki Clark, aunt of 4-year-old Eliazar Ruiz.

She and Dawn Battle, the boy’s grandmother, met with Dr. Linda Spurlock, Tuesday to thank her.

“I just had to let her know how much her work meant to us,” Clark said, as she wiped away tears. “Without her we may have never known.”

The boy’s remains were found behind a home on Longmead in Cleveland last September. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office asked Dr. Spurlock to do the sketch.

“I am so glad it helped,” Dr. Spurlock said , as she hugged Clark and Battle.

Ruiz’s mother was sent to prison, and she left him in the care of a close friend. When the mother saw the sketch on Fox 8 in January she told authorities she thought it was her son. A DNA test was done on the remains to verify his identity.

The case has been ruled a homicide and Cleveland detectives are working on the case.

Clark says she is just worried his case will be forgotten.

“When they were trying to identify him, his picture was out there but now it’s quiet and we haven’t heard anything,” Clark said. “We want justice for him. He shouldn’t have been treated like that and put out like the garbage. He was an incredible child. We want to know what happened and who did this.”

