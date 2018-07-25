× David’s Blackberry Cobbler

Blackberry Cobbler

9 or 10 inch pie plate or skillet buttered or nonstick sprayed

24 oz. blackberries fresh or frozen

1/3 c. sugar

1 lemon, zest and juice

1 Tbs. cornstarch

2 Tbs. bourbon

1 stick unsalted butter, room temperature

3/4 c. brown sugar

1 c. flour

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

Pinch of salt

400 degree oven

Gently combine berries, sugar, lemon zest and juice, cornstarch, and bourbon in a large bowl. Set aside.

Using a mixer or hand mixer, combine butter and brown sugar til it starts to get fluffy. Add in flour, salt, and cinnamon and mix til it turns into a crumbly pea-sized mixture.

Add berry mixture to greased baking dish and top with crumbly mix.

Place on a foiled baking sheet (to avoid messing the oven) and bake about 20 minutes. Fruit should be bubbling and topping a deep brown (not burnt).

Serve warm or room temperature with ice cream.

Enjoy!