David’s Blackberry Cobbler
Blackberry Cobbler
9 or 10 inch pie plate or skillet buttered or nonstick sprayed
24 oz. blackberries fresh or frozen
1/3 c. sugar
1 lemon, zest and juice
1 Tbs. cornstarch
2 Tbs. bourbon
1 stick unsalted butter, room temperature
3/4 c. brown sugar
1 c. flour
1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. cinnamon
Pinch of salt
400 degree oven
Gently combine berries, sugar, lemon zest and juice, cornstarch, and bourbon in a large bowl. Set aside.
Using a mixer or hand mixer, combine butter and brown sugar til it starts to get fluffy. Add in flour, salt, and cinnamon and mix til it turns into a crumbly pea-sized mixture.
Add berry mixture to greased baking dish and top with crumbly mix.
Place on a foiled baking sheet (to avoid messing the oven) and bake about 20 minutes. Fruit should be bubbling and topping a deep brown (not burnt).
Serve warm or room temperature with ice cream.
Enjoy!