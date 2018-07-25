× Browns stay vague on Josh Gordon’s return

BEREA, Ohio— The Cleveland Browns do not have a timetable for the return of wide receiver Josh Gordon, general manager John Dorsey told reporters on Wednesday.

Gordon, who’s spent time in rehab and dealt with NFL suspensions, announced on Monday he would not be at training camp.

“Rest assure this too is a part of my overall health and treatment plan,” the 27-year-old said in a Twitter post.

Gordon was designated as “did not report.”

Dorsey said the team expects to see Gordon play sometime during the 2018 season. He added “soon” could mean a lot of things.

“Three days, 10 days, 30 days. Let’s see what it is,” Dorsey said.

He also emphasized the wide out’s health is more important than football.

When asked if the team has been assured by the NFL that Gordon is not facing additional suspensions, Dorsey said, “I’m going to respect his privacy.”

The Browns have Jarvis Landry and Corey Coleman as their top two receivers. Dorsey said they are considering others, including former Dallas WR Dez Bryant.

