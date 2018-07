BEREA, Ohio— The Cleveland Browns have signed all of their 2018 draft picks. The last one to sign was first-round selection Denzel Ward.

GM John Dorsey has announced fourth-overall pick @DenzelWard has agreed to terms on his rookie deal pic.twitter.com/xB88EvjYZx — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 25, 2018

Cleveland took the cornerback with the fourth overall pick.

Ward, who graduated from Nordonia High School in Macedonia, spent his college career at Ohio State. Last season, he logged two interceptions and 37 tackles.

Fellow first-rounder, quarterback Baker Mayfield, inked his rookie contract Tuesday night.

