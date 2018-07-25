Berea police ask for help finding 16-year-old missing from residential facility

BEREA, Ohio –Berea police are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old boy missing from the Ohio Guidestone Residential Facility.

Decarlo Powe reportedly escaped the facility after taking the staff keys and unlocking the door.

Powe is 5 foot 10 inches and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

Officials said he is most likely near Garfield Heights, which is where his family lives. They also said he could be in the Akron area.

If you have any information or locate Powe, please contact Berea Police Department.