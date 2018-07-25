× Ashtabula County teen reported missing in 2016 found safe in Indiana

JEFFERSON, Ohio– A teen missing for nearly two years was located in Indiana on Tuesday.

Maisy Anthony was reported missing on Sept. 6, 2016 when she ran away from her home in Kingsville. She was 16 years old.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office investigated and determined she went to Fort Wayne, Indiana, but officers there were unable to find her.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Anthony had been stopped by police in Fort Wayne on several occasions. She was released each time after showing a fake ID that said she was 19.

Marshals took Anthony into custody on Tuesday. She was taken to the Allen County Juvenile Center until she is returned to Ohio.

“The safe recovery of this child was a direct result of the outstanding investigative work by the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, coupled with the national reach of the U.S. Marshals,” said U.S. Marshal Peter Elliott in a news release on Wednesday.

Anthony was featured on FOX 8’s Missing segment in October.