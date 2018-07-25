Amber Alert suspect surrenders to authorities; 10-month-old baby found safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio -- A baby has been found safe after authorities said his non-custodial father abducted him from a home in Lorain Wednesday morning.

FOX 8 viewer video, above, shows the moments after the 10-month-old was found to be okay.

The suspect, Robert Beane III, 27, is in custody and was taken to the Richland County Jail.

Task force members located Beane in a wooded area within its perimeter at 6:31 p.m., several hours after he crashed a stolen car in Mansfield. The sheriff said Beane surrendered without incident. The baby boy had no obvious injuries; he was taken for evaluation.

An Amber Alert was issued when authorities said Beane took the baby after pistol-whipping the infant's mother.

