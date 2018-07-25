Amber Alert suspect a wanted fugitive who escaped while on medical furlough from jail

LORAIN, Ohio — The man wanted in an Amber Alert out of Lorain is a wanted fugitive who escaped while on medical furlough from jail earlier this month.

Robert Beane, 27, allegedly kidnapped his 10-month-old son after pistol-whipping the baby’s mother in Lorain early Wednesday.

Beane, who considered armed and dangerous, was driving a stolen gray 2018 Chevy Camaro with Ohio license plate number HAQ8308.

Beane was previously wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office for escape. On July 7, Beane was released from jail on a medical furlough to the Elyria Memorial Hospital.

He was ordered to report back to jail upon his release but failed and has not been accounted for since.

Beane was in jail on a robbery charge in which he allegedly pistol-whipped his victim and forced the victim into a trunk of a vehicle. The victim was able to escape and flag down a citizen to call police as Beane fled the scene.

He is described as “extremely dangerous” and is a member of the OBA criminal street gang.

Beane is a black male, standing approximately 5 feet 8 inches and weighing 160 pounds. Beane has ties throughout Lorain and Elyria.

If anyone sees Beane or his car, please call 911 or the Lorain police at 440-204-2100.

Continuing coverage.