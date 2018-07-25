× AMBER ALERT activated for missing Lorain 10-month-old boy

LORAIN, Ohio – An Amber Alert has been issued after a 10-month-old baby was taken by his non-custodial father from a residence on Central Avenue in Lorain.

Robert Beane, 27, is accused of taking his son after pistol-whipping the baby’s mother early Wednesday morning.

He was driving a stolen gray 2018 Chevy Camaro with Ohio license plate number HAQ8308.

Beane is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone sees him or his car, please call 911 or the Lorain police at 440-204-2100.