21-year-old with new heart reaching unexpected milestones

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio -- A Geauga County man is about to celebrate a major accomplishment following a traumatic episode that nearly took his life.

Kevin Detweiler, Jr. was diagnosed with a rare, chronic heart condition when he was 9 years old. At just 20 years old Detweiler went into cardiac arrest and had to be flown to Cleveland Clinic's Main Campus where he was admitted into the Cardiac ICU. He was listed for a heart transplant, which he received 9 days later.

Following the transplant Detweiler faced many life-threatening setbacks, causing him to spend 100 days in the hospital.

Today, he is reaching milestones that one year ago he didn't believe to be possible.

