Thanks, Santa! Cedar Point offering BOGO tickets for Christmas in July celebration

SANDUSKY, Ohio – Whoo hoo! It’s a BOGO for the roller coasters!

Cedar Point is celebrating Christmas in July by offering a buy one, get one free ticket promotion.

Tickets are normally $72 each, but if you purchase them before Friday, July 27 at 9 a.m., they’re $36 each (how do you like that math we did there?).

Each ticket is valid for one admission for anyone age 3 or older. They are valid for any one day between July 28 – August 12 of this season. (Note: Cedar Point Shores Waterpark admission is not included in this deal.)

Click here to head to Cedar Point’s ticket page.

Anyone taking advantage of this special is NOT required to wear an ugly Christmas sweater to the park.