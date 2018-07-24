Solon store turns robbery into positive

SOLON, Ohio– A specialty grocery store in Solon is turning a recent robbery into something positive.

The Butcher’s Pantry on Station Street was robbed Sunday night. The owners said the suspects broke into the back door, cut the power, stole money and discharged the fire extinguisher. Refrigerated products were ruined.

The owners said the toughest part was explaining the damage to their 4 and 5-year-old daughters.

“The store is cleaned, the product can be replaced and the business will be rebuilt but we just hope now that our girls still think of the store as a fun, safe place to come spend time with dad,” the Butcher’s Pantry posted on Facebook.

To help move on from the crime, the Butcher’s Pantry will be donating 10 percent of every sandwich sold on Friday to Lutheran Metropolitan Ministries.

“We have partnered with LMM in the past and encourage you to support them as they provide an avenue for employment by empowering individuals who are oppressed, forgotten and hurting here in Cleveland.”