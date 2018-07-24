Sheriff’s office: Sexual assault of 4-year-old caught on surveillance video

GREEN, Ohio– A Summit County man is facing charges after investigators say he sexually assaulted a 4-year-old boy.

Dean A. Davis, 28, of Green, was charged with gross sexual imposition, sexual imposition and endangering children. He was taken to the Summit County Jail and more charges are pending.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the assault was recorded on a household surveillance camera in the city of Green.

The victim’s mother was aware of the crime, but did not report it. According to the sheriff’s office, she was also using medication meant for her children.

The woman was arrested and charged with endangering children and theft of drugs. FOX 8 News is not naming her in order to protect the identity of the victim.

The boy and his three siblings were interviewed and turned over to Summit County Children’s Services.