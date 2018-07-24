Police: Teen threw hot sauce at Steel Vengeance riders

SANDUSKY, Ohio– A teen was arrested at Cedar Point after police say he threw hot sauce at people riding a roller coaster.

Seven people were hit by hot sauce while riding Steel Vengeance Monday afternoon. EMS treated the victims for exposure in their eyes.

Sandusky police said officers checked the line for the ride and spoke with a witness to track down a group of four juveniles.

One teen admitted he threw an unopened packet of chili hot sauce from Panda Express at the train as it passed, but didn’t think it would break open. He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

The three other juveniles were released after Cedar Point police contacted their parents.

